Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of U. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after buying an additional 5,715,289 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,851,000 after buying an additional 2,010,904 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,606,000 after buying an additional 1,999,079 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Partners Group raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after buying an additional 1,901,967 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of U opened at $121.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.80. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $762,875.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $10,513,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,170,626 shares of company stock worth $115,711,564.

U has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.