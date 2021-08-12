Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129,716 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 126.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 43,030 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $223,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 5,496 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $222,313.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,514 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,041.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,356 shares of company stock worth $3,627,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.86. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.