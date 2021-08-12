Streamit Coin Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Streamit Coin has a market capitalization of $60,288.48 and $16.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

