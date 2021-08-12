Strix Group (LON:KETL) Now Covered by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

KETL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 350 ($4.57).

Shares of KETL traded down GBX 1.21 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 366.29 ($4.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,676. The firm has a market capitalization of £756.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41. Strix Group has a one year low of GBX 207.10 ($2.71) and a one year high of GBX 370.50 ($4.84). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 319.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

