Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 24.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Stryker by 41.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,835. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $275.15. The stock has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.