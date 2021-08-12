Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,085 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Stryker were worth $35,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after buying an additional 582,538 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Stryker by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,110,000 after buying an additional 361,999 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1,088.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,035,000 after buying an additional 308,454 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Stryker by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 528,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,844,000 after buying an additional 281,363 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Stryker by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 638,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $155,593,000 after buying an additional 278,647 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.12. 35,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,835. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.32. The firm has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

