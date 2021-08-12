Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 115 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,913 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.04.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.01. The company had a trading volume of 23,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,614. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 114.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

