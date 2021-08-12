Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Sun Communities by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.01. 1,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,102. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.11. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.12, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,432 shares of company stock worth $10,093,880. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

