Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,343,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,931,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,605,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total value of $6,234,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,342,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $47,976,230 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTD traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,504.91. 97 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,039. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $926.88 and a 52 week high of $1,535.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,410.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.