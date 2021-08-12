Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 39.4% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 48,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $925,000. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ WMG traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.98. 1,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,699. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

