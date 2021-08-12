Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $315.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,957. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $336.75.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.94.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

