Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 107 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

NASDAQ:ALXN remained flat at $$182.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,941. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $187.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

