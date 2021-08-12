Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) versus DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Head to Head Survey

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Midstream Partners and DT Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Midstream Partners 51.79% -1.15% -0.29% DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A

33.0% of Summit Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of DT Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Summit Midstream Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and DT Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Midstream Partners 1 2 0 0 1.67 DT Midstream 0 1 4 0 2.80

Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential downside of 41.35%. DT Midstream has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.44%. Given DT Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than Summit Midstream Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Midstream Partners and DT Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Midstream Partners $383.47 million 0.64 $192.35 million $13.37 2.74 DT Midstream $754.00 million 5.48 $312.00 million N/A N/A

DT Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Midstream Partners.

Summary

DT Midstream beats Summit Midstream Partners on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services. Its unconventional resource basins include the Utica and Point Pleasant shale formations in southeastern Ohio; the Williston Basin that consists of the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in northwestern North Dakota; the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which include the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado; the Permian Basin that comprise the Bone Spring and Wolfcamp shale formations in New Mexico; the Piceance Basin, which include the Mesaverde formation, and the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in western Colorado; the Barnett Shale formation in north-central Texas; and the Marcellus Shale formation in northern West Virginia. The company also owns an ownership interest in Ohio Gathering, which owns and operates natural gas gathering and condensate stabilization facility in the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. It serves natural gas and crude oil producers. Summit Midstream GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

