Summit X LLC Acquires Shares of 2,292 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 41,437 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM remained flat at $$108.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 29,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,021. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.