Summit X LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,199,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $408.46. 132,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,631. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $408.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $396.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.