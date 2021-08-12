Summit X LLC Cuts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Summit X LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 165.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.0% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 210.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 25,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Shares of CINF traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.82. 3,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,119. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $124.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.