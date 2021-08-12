Summit X LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 90,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.90. 349,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120,207. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.59 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA cut their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.74.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

