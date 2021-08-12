Summit X LLC Raises Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 20,982.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 315,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 313,902 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.19. 42,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,928,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,175. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

