Sumner J. Waring III Sells 1,700 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $109,361.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at $21,230,958.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Service Co. International stock opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.16.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,516,000 after acquiring an additional 214,074 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,241 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,085,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,733,000 after purchasing an additional 134,427 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Service Co. International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,536,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Service Co. International by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,900,000 after purchasing an additional 638,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

