Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Sunnova Energy International worth $16,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,136 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after purchasing an additional 526,760 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 164.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after acquiring an additional 434,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $14,992,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $36.62 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,617 shares of company stock valued at $656,904 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

