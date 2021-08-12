Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $38.82. 361,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.82. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $40.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

