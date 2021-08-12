SuperFarm Price Tops $0.91 on Major Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $93.10 million and $91.20 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000502 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 81.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000427 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 117.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008755 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000833 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

