Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,127. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $254.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.83. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 10.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,478,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 409,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 163.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 986,495 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 39.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 579,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 2,469.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 494,073 shares during the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

