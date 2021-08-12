Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.860-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.48 billion-$31.48 billion.

Shares of SZKMY stock traded up $9.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.05. 2,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.88. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Suzuki Motor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

