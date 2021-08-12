Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.860-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.48 billion-$31.48 billion.
Shares of SZKMY stock traded up $9.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.05. 2,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.88. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
