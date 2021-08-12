SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($4.10) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.93). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.51) EPS.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

REGENXBIO stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,268. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,415,000 after buying an additional 899,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,030,000 after buying an additional 870,668 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after buying an additional 773,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,189,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,828,000 after buying an additional 216,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

