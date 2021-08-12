SVB Leerink Lowers Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $110.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $126.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.50.

NARI stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.81. 47,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.56 and a beta of 2.16. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $2,509,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,358 shares in the company, valued at $76,997,150.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total transaction of $744,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,811,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,085 shares of company stock worth $17,329,778. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 50.7% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 88.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $292,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 101.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

