Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Aug 12th, 2021

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%.

NASDAQ:SYKE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.84. 1,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.64. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sidoti lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

Earnings History for Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE)

