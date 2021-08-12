Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%.

NASDAQ:SYKE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.84. 1,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.64. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sidoti lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

