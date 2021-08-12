Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $192.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on SYNA. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.08.

SYNA traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.40. 1,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,935. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $74.47 and a 1-year high of $173.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

