Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Announces Earnings Results

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Syneos Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.430 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.25-4.43 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.24.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $600,056.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $36,382,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,799,251 shares of company stock valued at $552,318,100. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

