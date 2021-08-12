Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $325.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.92.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,966. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $191.04 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 375.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Synopsys by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Synopsys by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

