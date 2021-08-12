Syscoin (SYS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.38 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 19% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $123.68 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.68 or 0.00370892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000651 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 617,229,594 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

