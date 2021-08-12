Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRHC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Shares of TRHC opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $930.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,453,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,047 shares of company stock worth $2,731,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

