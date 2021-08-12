Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $815 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $878.25 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $160.68. 31,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,927. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $151.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.86.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.