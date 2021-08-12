Talanx (ETR:TLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.16

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €37.16 ($43.72) and last traded at €37.36 ($43.95), with a volume of 70445 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.16 ($43.72).

TLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is €35.18.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

