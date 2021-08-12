Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) versus Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) and Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Talend alerts:

This table compares Talend and Certara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend -27.29% -490.47% -8.54% Certara N/A -4.94% -2.99%

This table compares Talend and Certara’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend $287.47 million 7.51 -$79.58 million ($0.63) -104.71 Certara $243.53 million 17.63 -$49.40 million ($0.32) -87.75

Certara has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talend. Talend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Certara, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Talend and Certara, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend 0 2 2 0 2.50 Certara 0 3 4 0 2.57

Talend presently has a consensus price target of $67.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.47%. Certara has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.86%. Given Certara’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Certara is more favorable than Talend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Talend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Certara shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Talend shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Certara shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Certara beats Talend on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Talend Company Profile

Talend S.A. provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The company's Talend Data Fabric platform includes data ingestion, data integration, big data integration, application and cloud integration, data catalogue, and API design and testing, as well as self-service data preparation products; and Stitch Data Loader, a cloud-based data ingestion engine. It also provides professional services, such as strategic enterprise architecture advisory services, implementation support, and private technical training courses. The company sells its products directly to customers through its sales force, as well as through indirectly channel partners. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, and Australia. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.