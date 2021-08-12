Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,095,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,520,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,264,000 after buying an additional 52,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $413.31. 2,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,596. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.18 and a 12-month high of $417.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.