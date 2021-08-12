Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,895.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,749 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 376.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,701,000 after buying an additional 3,102,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 120.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after buying an additional 1,985,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 594.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

NYSE TRGP traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 3.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

