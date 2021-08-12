Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $785,790.00 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TGT opened at $263.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $132.77 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.08.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.