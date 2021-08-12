TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ TATT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35. TAT Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.44.
TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 7.51%.
TAT Technologies Company Profile
TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
