TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ TATT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35. TAT Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 7.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TATT. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TAT Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.