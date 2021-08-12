TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,365,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.50% of TCG BDC worth $18,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in TCG BDC during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC during the first quarter worth about $294,000. 23.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $768.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.09. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.52.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 96.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $200,710.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at $816,454.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

