TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.84

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCVA. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,982,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,424,000.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

