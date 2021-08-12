TD Securities Boosts Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target to C$200.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinaxis from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.60.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KXSCF opened at $141.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.47. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $167.25.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.