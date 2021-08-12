TD Securities Boosts Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target to $225.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.80.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.00. 12,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.80. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $133.86 and a twelve month high of $184.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,538,000 after acquiring an additional 236,080 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 55.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $736,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

