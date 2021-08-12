TD Securities Raises Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$150.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $103.41 on Monday. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of $72.04 and a fifty-two week high of $104.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.86.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

