TE-FOOD Price Tops $0.0314 on Exchanges (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $17.85 million and $296,129.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00055453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.46 or 0.00869012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00109074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00159983 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

