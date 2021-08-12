Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $159,000 Stock Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 24.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lydall were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDL. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Lydall by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 176,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lydall by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,303,000 after purchasing an additional 117,884 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Lydall by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 801,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after acquiring an additional 96,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lydall by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 44,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lydall by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lydall alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE LDL opened at $61.65 on Thursday. Lydall, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,027.33 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.48.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.