Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $66,000 Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42,353 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Marcus by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 442,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 1,055.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 249,088 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Marcus by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCS. Zacks Investment Research raised The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $482.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

