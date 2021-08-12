Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $103.60

Shares of Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $103.60 and last traded at $103.22, with a volume of 23275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.55.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

