Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Teekay Tankers from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DNB Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.17.

NYSE:TNK opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $398.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.22. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,072,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,807,000 after acquiring an additional 73,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 28,765 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 147,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 140,656.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 41.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 81,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

