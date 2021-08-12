Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of THW opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $17.92.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.